Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires C$17,677.00 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,677.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$192,539.74.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Doug Janzen bought 1,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.07.

On Thursday, June 30th, Doug Janzen purchased 338 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,616.12.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Doug Janzen acquired 2,743 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$20,843.40.

Neovasc Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.50) by C($2.31). The business had revenue of C$0.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

