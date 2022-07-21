Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $289,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 119,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 622.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 31.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 170,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.