BMO Capital Markets Boosts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $61.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.71.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $67.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $116.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $86,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
