Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

BLMN opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after buying an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after buying an additional 66,955 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

