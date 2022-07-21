Northland Securities Downgrades Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Market Perform

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.20 and a beta of 1.84. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.