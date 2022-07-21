TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -28.69.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TaskUs by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 124,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TaskUs by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TaskUs by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

