Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.51.

Square stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

