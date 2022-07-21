Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $99.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

PM stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

