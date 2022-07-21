UBS Group Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €4.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from €4.40 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.04) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.05) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

