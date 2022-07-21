Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

