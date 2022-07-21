Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KIND. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.90.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of KIND opened at 3.43 on Tuesday. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.86.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,175,518 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,774,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

