Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $32.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

