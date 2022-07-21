Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANGI stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.77. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Angi by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Angi by 2,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

