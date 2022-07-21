Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,788 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

