Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.62 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.