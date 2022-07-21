Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,267 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 478,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,783 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.