Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $270,000 in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity New Millennium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMIL stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.
