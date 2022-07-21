Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 39.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Halliburton stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.