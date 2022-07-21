Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 491 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.40 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

