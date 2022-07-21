Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,379 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.