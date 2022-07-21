Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 79,376 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 393,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 150,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

KC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

