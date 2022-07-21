Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.