Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $91.64 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.