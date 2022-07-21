Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.88.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $91.64 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.