Robert Sands Sells 1,427,799 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $243.17 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

