Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Major Shareholder Sells $44,514,842.92 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $243.17 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

