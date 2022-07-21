Brokerages Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target at $29.67

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.67 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $400,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KnowBe4 by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,768,000 after buying an additional 752,620 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $69,733,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

