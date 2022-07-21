Asimwe Kabunga Buys 13,746,883 Shares of Resource Mining Co. Limited (ASX:RMI) Stock

Resource Mining Co. Limited (ASX:RMI – Get Rating) insider Asimwe Kabunga acquired 13,746,883 shares of Resource Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$1,374,688.30 ($935,162.11).

Resource Mining Corporation Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Tanzania and Papua New Guinea. It holds a 100% interest in the Wowo Gap nickel/cobalt/laterite project located in Port Moresby; and a 75% interest in the Kabulwanyele Nickel project situated near the Western border of Tanzania.

