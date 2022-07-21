Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after acquiring an additional 411,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

