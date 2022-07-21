Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $1,381,020.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.