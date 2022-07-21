Desjardins Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$13.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of WDOFF stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

