Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $101.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.27 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 696,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.