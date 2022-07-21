Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $585.10 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.