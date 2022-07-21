Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:TDG opened at $585.10 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.