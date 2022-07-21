Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Gladstone Land worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Shares of LAND opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million, a PE ratio of -85.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.21%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

