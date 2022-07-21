Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

