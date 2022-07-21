Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Centerspace worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Centerspace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Centerspace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Centerspace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Centerspace by 5.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $74.99 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -470.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.