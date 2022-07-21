Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $132,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

