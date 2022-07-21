Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PFGC stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

