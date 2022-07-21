Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,383,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

