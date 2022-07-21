Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 166,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 165,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

