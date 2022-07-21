Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $66,844,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,252,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,806,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,595,495 shares of company stock worth $118,052,587 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Stock Up 0.3 %

CNNE opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

