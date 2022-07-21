Parallel Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

