Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.