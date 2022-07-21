Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $639.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.21. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

