Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,567,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.