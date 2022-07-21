AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 782,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,354,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,399,000 after purchasing an additional 400,310 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $7,491,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $6,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

