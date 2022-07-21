Strs Ohio Has $43,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visteon were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Visteon Stock Up 1.9 %

VC opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $134.57.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

