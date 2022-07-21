RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 20,196 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 20,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $474,807.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,108,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,578,005.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.31.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

