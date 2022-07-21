Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given a $10.50 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a $10.50 price target by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

