Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given a $10.50 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a $10.50 price target by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.
CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.
Centennial Resource Development Price Performance
Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 5.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
