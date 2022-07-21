Essex LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7 %

PG stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.