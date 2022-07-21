Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $43.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Carrier Global by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

